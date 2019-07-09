COLLEEN A. KENNARD



1943-2019

Colleen was born in Enumclaw, WA on January 19, 1943, to Eileen (McNally) Kennard and Emmett Kennard. The family moved to Bayside, CA in 1956. Colleen graduated from Enumclaw Elementary and Arcata High School. In 1964 she married Robert Garzee at Arcata Presbyterian Church. They welcomed the birth of two sons, Sean M. Garzee ('66) and Gavin D. Garzee ('70.) Colleen raised her boys and resided in San Francisco, CA from 1975 to 2012 in the West Portal neighborhood, practicing as a Reiki Master and running her business "Kennard Lines" until 2007. In 2012 she returned to her family home in Bayside, CA.

There, she immersed herself in gardening and the outdoor lifestyle she so loved. She and her beloved miniature schnauzer, Bridy, enjoyed visiting with friends and shops in Arcata. She was a regular at Mad River Gardens and gave away countless apples, berries, and flowers from her gorgeous garden to friends and neighbors. Throughout her life, Colleen held many roles. As a trailblazing young woman, she was a race car driver, a KGO Radio personality, and a model. Later she owned and ran her own business, and practiced as a Reiki Master. Colleen was a lifelong gardener, a loving daughter, devoted sister and aunt, dedicated mother, and doting grandmother.

Colleen A. Kennard was an angel in this chaotic world. We will always cherish her, and hold her in our memories. She gave her all to those she loved and extended herself to anyone in need. She was an advocate for her family and friends and remained gentle, kind, and attentive to the end. Colleen is survived by her sons Sean Garzee and Gavin Garzee (Jennifer), her grandsons John Michael Garzee, Rowan Garzee, Desmond Garzee, and Renner Garzee. She is also survived by her brother Jim Kennard (Ginny) and her nephews Galen Kennard and William Kennard, and niece Kate Kennard.

If you have ever been blessed with a connection, conversation, or relationship with Colleen, I invite you to share in her memory. A service will be held on Friday, July 12th at 10 am at Bayside Presbyterian Church and a Celebration of Life will take place at her home at 5 pm. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 9, 2019