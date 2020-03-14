|
|
CORINNE "CORKEY" JEAN NORDSTROM
September 29, 1925 – January 26, 2020
"Do not want me back because I am free.
Do not mourn me because I am where I want to be.
And, most of all, do not be sad in your hearts because my spirit lives in all of you.
Remember me.
And wish me well on my new journey."
Corkey, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, left us to be with the Holy Spirit January 26, 2020. She passed peacefully with family by her side and the morning sun she described as "truly priceless" peeking through her bedroom window.
Corkey was born on September 29, 1925 in Berkeley, CA to Jessie and Walter Hansen. With early memories shaped by the Great Depression, Corkey derived courage to overcome adversity and a passion for helping others from her childhood. In her 94 years, Corkey impacted countless lives with her genuine compassion and enormous generosity. She had a remarkable ability to connect instantly and deeply with people from all walks of life. When Corkey set her mind to a goal, no obstacle was ever a match to her tenacity, charm, and grace.
In 1945, Corkey married the love of her life, Gus. Together, they raised three thoughtful, loving children and lived in Humboldt County, CA for 49 years. They owned a sawmill, which Gus ran, and Corkey was a real estate broker with her own office. Esteemed members of their community, Corkey and Gus were active in local charities and both served as elders in their church. After Gus retired, they traveled the world together. Corkey's home remains filled with cherished mementoes from those adventures.
In 2005, several years after Gus' death, Corkey took a leap, leaving her longtime home to move to Bend, OR—a special place for the family and where her two daughters then lived. True to form, Corkey embraced her new home and has left her eternal impression on the community and so many within it.
A woman of faith. A servant leader. A prolific reader and writer (poetry was her favorite). A historian. A champion for children and education. A talented bridge player. A golfer (she played into her late 80s!). A feminist before it was trendy. A student of the world. Above all else in her later years, a proud and devoted grandmother and great-grandmother. Corkey found —and spread—such joy in sharing her well-earned wisdom and zest for life with her family and friends.
Corkey loved fiercely, gave freely, and lived fully. Her life is one to emulate and celebrate (with a toast of Crown Royal on the rocks, of course).
Corkey leaves behind a loving family in her son Burt Nordstrom and wife Chris (Arcata, CA); daughter Tina White and husband Gary (Bend, OR); daughter Karen Lindemenn and husband Chuck (Phoenix, AZ); granddaughter Lisa Lindemenn O'Connor and husband Matt (Phoenix, AZ); granddaughter Shannon Nordstrom (Newport Beach, CA); twin great-grandchildren Kendall and Grant O'Connor (Phoenix, AZ); and the family's adopted daughter Debbie Vick, husband Ritze, and son Stephen (Salem, OR). Corkey will be forever remembered and immensely missed.
A memorial service at First Presbyterian Church (230 NE Ninth Street, Bend, OR 97701) and a celebration of Corkey's life will be held on May 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, Corkey would ask that you consider giving—whether by donation or your time—to organizations close to her heart, CASA or the Assistance League.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 14, 2020