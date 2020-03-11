Home

Corinne Marie Churchwell


1952 - 2020
Corinne Marie Churchwell Obituary
Corinne Marie Churchwell
(1952-2020)

Corinne (Corky) Churchwell passed peacefully in her sleep on March 7. She is survived by the daughter of her heart, Nicole Eldridge-Spencer, her brother Lee Mason, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father Clarence, her mother Phylliss, her brother Karl, her sister Borghild (Borgie), and her great niece Alyssa Claybon.
Corinne loved the outdoors, road trips, crafting and beading. She could often be found in the backyard with the kids doing crafty projects. She had the biggest heart and enjoyed human contact of all kinds. She made friends wherever she went, and was loved by everyone. Her passing has left a huge hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by all who knew her.
We would like to thank Dr. Honda, and Steven from the Open Door Clinic in Eureka. A big thank you goes out to Hospice of Humboldt for their care and support. We will hold Celebration of Life later.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 11, 2020
