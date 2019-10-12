|
|
CYNTHIA WILL
1957-2019
Cynthia was born 9-27-57 in Eureka CA, to Sally Tinsman & Bill Jordan. The Lord called her home on 10-4-19. Cynthia was predeceased by her mother Sally Tinsman Rowe of Redding CA & Bill Jordan of Rio Dell CA. Cynthia is survived by her husband Richard Will of Eureka CA, brother Kevin Brown of Apollo Beach FL, niece Melissa Brown of New York NY, nephew Joseph Brown of Apollo Beach FL, uncle & aunt Jim & Jo Tinsman of Sequim WA, cousins Kris Harrington of Pacific Grove CA & Todd Tinsman of Eureka CA and dear friend Trudy Olsen of Eureka CA.
Cynthia attended Eureka High School, enjoyed bird watching, working in her yard and music. Most of all, she was so good with dogs, cats & other critters. Her pets were blessed to have Cynthia in their world. Lastly, she loved children & they were instinctively drawn to her.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miranda's Rescue: http://mirandasrescue.org/make-donation in Cynthia's name.
An online memorial & registry for Cynthia is available at: skymorials.com
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 12, 2019