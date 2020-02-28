|
|
DALE ZERLANG
Dale Ivan Zerlang, age 78, unexpectedly passed away peacefully during a surgical procedure on February 21, 2020.
Dale was born in Eureka and lived his entire life in Humboldt County. He was a hard worker, employed by PG&E for 39 years. He enjoyed all things sports related - playing, coaching, and spectating. Some of his athletic highlights were playing on the 1957 undefeated lightweight basketball team for Fortuna High, coaching a 1971 little league team to just one game away from the World Series, and never missing a game watching his grandchildren play for 25+ years.
Dale enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Ruth, relaxing on the lake with family, driving through the mountains during hunting season, and bass fishing with his good friend Larry Ponci. He spent his free time enjoying western novels & films, and travelled all over the US with his soulmate Patti.
Dale is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Patricia Zerlang, his sons Shane Zerlang, Shannon Zerlang and wife Alisa, Stepson Scott Duval, beloved grandchildren Michael Zerlang, Zach Zerlang, Zane Zerlang, Zoe Zerlang, Shianne Gundersen and husband Gregg, Travis Duval, Teanne Duval, Jesse Duval, Lonnie Duval, four Great-grandchildren, and sister Linda Porter.
Dale is predeceased by parents Ivan and Irene Zerlang, stepson Steven Duval, and Great Granddaughter Torvi Gundersen.
In lieu of a service, Dale wanted his family to spend time together at their property at Ruth. His family asks that you spend time with your own family in honor and memory of Dale.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Feb. 28, 2020