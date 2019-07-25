DAMIAN SIENKIEWICZ



November 9, 1967

May 15, 2019

Damian Sienkiewicz passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, on May 15th, at his home in Eureka.

A loved son, nephew, brother and uncle missed immensely by his family. Parents: Ed and Roxanne Sienkiewicz, uncle: David Whitsell, five siblings: Aaron, Sydney, Kevin, Kieran, and Jessica, along with their partners, sons, and daughters. He leaves behind countless friends in Eureka that have become like family and one crazy cat.

Damian spent his early years in Aloha, Oregon and later years in California. He graduated from Corona Del Mar High School in 1986 and in 1993 earned his B.A. in Broadcast Journalism from Humboldt State University.

Professionally he used his talents and skills in a variety of positions including constructing homes in Hawaii with Aina Ola, making specialty guitars at Wild Woods in Arcata, and finally finding a home as a manager at Picky Picky Picky in Eureka.

At work, Damian was known for his loyalty, dedication, determination, and intelligence. These same qualities rise to the top in his personal life too and we would add generous, kind and wickedly witty. Really he was so funny. Sometimes he would giggle so hard it would bring tears to his own eyes. He wore a beanie at work almost every day, he wrapped Christmas gifts in foil, he would give you his coat or his shoes if you needed them. He gave great hugs. Damian touched all that were lucky enough to know him. He was special and unique, the empty space he leaves will not be filled, but the memories we have will continue to overflow our hearts.

A Mass will be held in his honor at St Joseph Catholic Church at Henderson and C street in Eureka on July 28th at 4:30 pm. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 25, 2019