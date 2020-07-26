Damie Marie Moore
Damie Marie Moore passed on July 17, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born in Aiken, Texas on October 8, 1929. Marie Gilcrease and Edgar Moore married and in 1948 they and their daughter moved to Bull Creek. Three sons joined the family before settling on Fruitland Ridge in 1962.
Marie was a kind, devoted, strong Christian woman of faith and goodness. She was steadfast in her faith, devoted to the Lord and her family. Marie freely gave and didn't store up treasures on earth, but stored up her treasures in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Otis Moore, Jr., her sons Larry and Gary Moore. She is survived by daughter Linda (Ray) Hilburn; Robert (Judy) Moore; (Mary and Laura Moore); Great grandchildren: Tammy, Cindy (Dean), Shawn, Ian, Sara (Osha), Travis (April), Dustin (Cheyenne), Dan (Kayla), Katrina (Justin), Alisha (Jim), and Allen.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt at hospiceofhumboldt.org
.