1/1
Damie Marie Moore
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Damie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damie Marie Moore

Damie Marie Moore passed on July 17, 2020, at the age of 90.
She was born in Aiken, Texas on October 8, 1929. Marie Gilcrease and Edgar Moore married and in 1948 they and their daughter moved to Bull Creek. Three sons joined the family before settling on Fruitland Ridge in 1962.
Marie was a kind, devoted, strong Christian woman of faith and goodness. She was steadfast in her faith, devoted to the Lord and her family. Marie freely gave and didn't store up treasures on earth, but stored up her treasures in Heaven.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Otis Moore, Jr., her sons Larry and Gary Moore. She is survived by daughter Linda (Ray) Hilburn; Robert (Judy) Moore; (Mary and Laura Moore); Great grandchildren: Tammy, Cindy (Dean), Shawn, Ian, Sara (Osha), Travis (April), Dustin (Cheyenne), Dan (Kayla), Katrina (Justin), Alisha (Jim), and Allen.
Donations may be made to Hospice of Humboldt at hospiceofhumboldt.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times-Standard

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved