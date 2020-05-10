Dana Mae Medley Vanni





Dana Mae Medley Vanni, known to most as Sally, passed away peacefully with her husband of almost 67 years, Fred Vanni at her side, Tuesday March 24, 2020, in Fair Oaks, California.

Sally was born in Wellston, Ohio on May 1, 1930, to parents Belva and Gene Medley. She would have been 90 years old on her birthday this year.

Sally was a devoted wife and homemaker, who also supported the business of Arcata Bowl during the over 30 years it was in business in Arcata.

She loved to read and was a gifted artist; she made many watercolor paintings that she gifted to friends and family over the years. She and Fred enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Willow Creek.

Sally is survived by her husband, Fred, her sons David Vanni and Dean Vanni, and their wives Lisa Renee and Robin. She is also survived by her sister Bonnie, and her sisters in law, Barbara Vanni, and Donna Fauerbach. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia, and her mother and her father, as well as her brother in law Donald Vanni and sister in law Linda Shor.

Sally is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Vanni (Melissa), Tammy Gyori (Jeremy), and Benjamin, Steven, Jason and Jonathon Vanni. She is also survived by 19 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at a later date.



