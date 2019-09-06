|
|
DANIEL LAWRENCE
1953-2019
Daniel Anthony Lawrence passed away at his home in Eureka Friday, August 30th, 2019 at the age of 66. Dan is predeceased by parents, Anthony and Katy Lawrence, and his sister Kara Westman.
Dan is lovingly remembered by his sister Maureen Lawrence Haro of Hollister, CA; and other relatives and friends.
Daniel was born in Eureka, California January 12, 1953. He graduated from Fortuna Union High School in 1971. He went on to join the Air Force where he served in the Vietnam War until May 1974. Daniel went on to work in the Lumber industry. Daniel enjoyed watching sports, especially baseball (SF Giants), reading and spending time with family and friends.
A service will be at Calvary Chapel, 914 9th St, at 7PM in Fortuna. Friday, Sept. 6th.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Sept. 6, 2019