DANIEL BARTLETT
1948-2019
Daniel Ward Bartlett passed away on December 23, 2019 in Eureka, CA. He was born on September 25, 1948 to Ward and Rosemary Bartlett. He was raised in Shively, CA and lived there most of his life. He was the eldest of five children.
Dan always loved family. When he fell in love with his first wife Patricia, he also gained a son, Kerry. After Patricia's death he met a new love, Jannett. Their marriage gave Dan an even larger family with her children and grandchildren.
Dan's first job was hoeing corn in Shively for 25 cents an hour. Later he worked for the surveying firm Larson & McMillan before serving in the U.S. Army. After leaving the service he was hired by the Pacific Lumber Co. in Scotia where he worked for 45 years. He worked his way up to sawyer and then foreman.
After retirement, Dan loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and going to Fortuna High football games with his friend Bruce Cathey. NASCAR was another favorite of his, and at one time he raced his own car at Redwood Acres.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Ward and Rosemary Bartlett, his brother Greg Bartlett, and his wife Patricia.
He is survived by his wife Jannett Bartlett; siblings Pat Bartlett, Sam (Linda) Bartlett, and Rosina (Ed) Lewis; sister-in-law Sandy Bartlett; and children Kerry Neff, Mike Tucker, Renee Wilson, Tracey (Michelle) Tucker, and Doug Tucker. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
There will be a celebration of life at the Loleta Fireman's Pavilion on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 3:00.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Autism group: Humboldt Autism Alliance, P.O. Box 251, Eureka CA 95502.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 2, 2020