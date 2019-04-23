DANIEL LEE COBB



Daniel Lee Cobb (age 65), passed away on March 29, 2019, at his residence in Eureka, CA. His death was sudden and believed to be caused by issues with his heart.

Dan was born on January 22, 1954, in Tulare, CA, to his parents, Henry ("Bud") and Betty Cobb (Foster), who preceded him in death. Dan has two surviving siblings, Terry Cobb and Marie Roberts (Cobb). At a young age, Dan's family moved to Trinity County, where he attended Trinity High School in Weaverville, CA. He married his high school sweetheart, Jodie Bell, at an early age and proceeded to have four children whom he loved very much, (oldest to youngest) Jason, Matthew, Miranda, and Jesse.

Dan was an extremely smart and hardworking man and did everything he could to provide for his family. He attended AAI (Arizona Automotive Institute) trade school in Arizona to better himself and his family. He worked for over 13 years at Northwood Chevrolet in Eureka, CA, doing what he loved to do.

Later in life, Dan became remarried and became a parent to his adopted daughter, Peggy, who he loved like his own from day one.

Once he became disabled, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Joseph, Kiara, Dameyon, Alice, Titus, and Tiana.

He also enjoyed coaching Little League and was an avid video gamer/computer technician. He was a sci-fi lover and sword collector. His favorite TV series was Highlander.

Dan became a part of many people's lives due to his kind spirit and loving ways. He was an honest man who would give you the shirt off his back and not expect anything in return.

Dan loved cars, being outdoors, guns, barbequing, and spending time with family. He was always a jokester and his squinty blue eyes would smile when he laughed. He will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved him.

A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held at a location and time to be determined.

"There can be only one." - Kurgan (Highlander)

"There can be only one." - Kurgan (Highlander)

"I'll give you my gun when you pry it from my cold, dead hands" - Charlton Heston, National Rifle Assoc.