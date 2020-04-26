|
|
DARLA JEAN THOMPSON (BASTEYNS)
1951-2020
It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Darla in the early morning hours of Wednesday April 15th, in Willits, CA. Darla was born June 3rd 1951 in Chehalis Washington to William and Dora Basteyns. Darla's family moved to Humboldt County when she was small, so she grew up in Fortuna and Rio-Dell. In life she was an CNA, mom, wife, daughter, sister, grandmother and so much more. Later in life she moved to the Sacramento area, then January of 2018 came to Willits. Darla is survived by her sisters Katheryn Harris, RosaLee Silveira, and Kim Hixson; daughters Crissy (William) Evans, Dora Bidache, Candena (Brad) Betzold, Star Smith, and Faith (Travis) Gabourie. She also leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews that loved her very much. Darla was one of a kind and will be missed and mourned by her family and friends. Her services will have to be planned at a later date due to the current pandemic. Please contact the daughters for more information on services.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 26, 2020