Darlene Inez Dungan was born in Arcata, CA on May 25, 1937 to Harland and Mary (nee Green) Gassaway. She passed away in her home in Eureka on July 31, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. During those 82 years in between, Darlene lived a life that was rich in friendship and family. She was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt and mentor. Naturally blessed with a kind, warm, and giving heart, Darlene touched most everyone she met. She graduated from Arcata High School in 1955; she married Casey Dungan on September 19, 1964 and built a long and prosperous marriage with him, raising her two boys from her prior marriage, and adding Cassandra to the mix in 1970. She worked at Daly's Department Store (Eureka and Fortuna), and later Gottschalks in Eureka. After retirement, she coordinated silent auctions with Nile Henderson to benefit bone marrow transplant research, volunteered her time at the souvenir bar at Redwood Acres Speedway, and donated toys and clothing routinely to the St Vincent de Paul soup kitchen. She was the beacon of light and love for her entire family. She is survived by her husband Casey, her son Sky and wife Lhalay Taylor, son Shaun Taylor, and daughter Cassandra and husband Scott Rice; her grandchildren Jenna and Nick Mossi, Austin, Jocelyn and Hanna Taylor; great-grandchildren Jackson and Brantley Mossi; sisters Michaelene Lee, Dottie Lee and Janiece Kinsey; brother Tommy Chappelle; Uncle Bud Gassaway and Auntie Jean Montgomery. Darlene's extended family is, well, extensive! Her family tree has many deep roots in Humboldt County, dating back as far as the mid-1800s. There are too many to name here, but count among their numbers the Greens, Gassaways, Chappelles and others. She is preceded in death by her loving parents Joe and Helen Dungan, Mary Wagner and Harland Gassaway; sister Brenda Jarvis; and daughter Stacy Jean Taylor. There are too many to thank here for their help, love and support during this difficult time. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday September 8th, 2019 from 2-5 PM at the Wharfinger Building in Eureka. There will be a photographic retrospective of Darlene's life, and we welcome friends and family to bring photos to share. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hospice of Humboldt.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Aug. 8, 2019