Daryl J. McGowan passed away after a prolonged illness on April 25, 2020 in Eureka, CA. Daryl was the son of Howard McGowan and Muriel Leamey McGowan of Eureka and was the fourth generation of the McGowan family to reside in Humboldt County. He served our country in the Korean War and was an employee of PG&E for 36 years. Daryl is survived by his wife of 26 years, Donna Pierson McGowan, daughter Sandi Fordyce, son Marc McGowan, 3 grandsons and one great granddaughter. He will be missed.