DAVID CARDOZA
David Edward Cardoza passed away in Santa Rosa, July 13, 2019 at the age of 67. Adored father of Amanda Cardoza and her husband Noah Pricer of McKinleyville, and Alicia Musquiz and her husband Albert of Sacramento. Adored grandfather of Hudson Pricer, and Moos and Tio Musquiz. Dear brother of Art Cardoza and his wife Michelle of Santa Rosa, Mark Dias of Cloverdale, Tom Halley and his wife Judy of St. Simon Island, GA, and Melissa Codding and her husband David of Santa Rosa. Adored son of Mary Dias of Santa Rosa, loving husband of Cindy Cardoza of Freshwater, and brother-in-law of John Nelson of Freshwater. He is also survived by his aunt Tina Terbush of Eureka, and uncle Tony Borges and his wife Lynda of Visalia, and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Dave is preceded in death by his father Eddie Cardoza and his stepmother Evelyn. A native of Arcata, CA, Dave is a graduate of St. Bernard's High School. Retiring in 2018, he spent over 45 years as a truck driver. He began his career working for his mom and stepfather at J&M Transportation in Eureka and finished with the last 24 years with B.M.D. as a driver and warehouse guy. Dave is a past member of the HOG's (Harley Owners Group), enjoying many rides, meetings and meetups with his fellow Harley riders. A proud Portuguese man who always put his family first, Dave enjoyed spending time with his grandsons passing down his knowledge of history, movies, and life experiences. He was quite the handyman, and always seemed to be working on a new home improvement project. Dave was always there for his girls, going above and beyond for them, and always finding a way to laugh and joke when life threw difficulties his way.
Friends are invited to a Celebration of Dave's life on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at the Portuguese Hall, 1185 11th Street, Arcata, CA.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the outstanding medical care and the compassion Dave received by the doctors and nurses at both Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and California Pacific Medical Center. If desired, donations in memory of Dave may be made to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital Foundation, 101 Brookwood Ave. Suite 202, Santa Rosa, CA 95405.
