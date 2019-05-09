DAVID RICHARD

COOPER



David Richard Cooper, 66 of Dinsmore, CA left us on April 26 2019. He will be missed by all who knew him. David was born in June of 1952 on his Mother's 39th Birthday. He was born in Eureka, CA. When he was a baby, they lived in Bridgeville where his mother taught school and his Dad logged. The family moved to Fortuna when he was 3. He attended school in Fortuna and graduated from Fortuna High in 1970. He spent a year in Hawaii with his aunt and uncle before coming back home to start commercial fishing on the West Coast from Alaska to Southern California with his father who had already been in the industry for some time. It was some of the most prosperous times in fishing, and he built a reputation as one of the hardest working men on the open sea. He married his wife of 26 years, Catherine Wylie, in 1978. His only child, Suzanne followed in 1980. He spent 18 winters crabbing in the Baring Sea while spending the warmer months building a different reputation growing in the hills and mountains of the North Coast. In 1994 David moved to Fortuna to care for his Mother. He retired from Fishing and started his horticulture career full time. He purchased property in Dinsmore with a little cabin and 40 acres. That grew into more property and a beautiful home. He loved hard work and employed or mentored many people over the years. David loved to share his knowledge. Many looked to him for wisdom and guidance. He was always helping people and loved giving people a chance to succeed. He also believed in taking a certain amount of risk to be successful in life. Another one of David's biggest passions was American Antiques.When he was able to take the time off he would go seek out finding those rare pieces of history that he collected over a lifetime. He would get so excited about the History of each and every piece.

David was preceded in death by his parents Clifford L Cooper & Viola D Cooper.

David is Survived by his life partner Allison Boyd of Dinsmore, his Daughter Suzanne M Cooper of Dinsmore, Grandson "little" David L Cooper of Dinsmore, his former Wife Catherine W Cooper of Dinsmore, his Brother Bill Wright of Eureka, sister Jean Cooper Brannan (Otto) of Boerne, TX, Nieces Erika Wright of Eureka and Teresa L Edwards of San Antonio, TX, Nephews Raymond H Renoir (Brittany) of Ashton, ID and Kenneth L Edwards (Jesse) of Melba, ID. A service will be held at Goble's Mortuary on Friday the 10th of this month at 11:am.

A celebration of life will be held on May 25th at Mad River community center from 1 to 3. It is a potluck. Come and share the memories. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary