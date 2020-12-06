March 12,1950 -November 26,2020

Rejoining the force, stardust in the wind.Letting go of the past, peaceful in transition.Adventures abound, beginnings yet to be found.Don't wait for me, I'll catch up.Born to Richard T. Haley and Cyrillic G. Haley in Rangley, Maine, the family relocated to So. California when David was five years old. The result of helping a family friend clean-up after the '64 flood, they fell in love with the Salmon River,Ca, moving to a mining claim soon after. David's passion for fishing, mining and living in the mountains made this perfect fit. During one of his many trips back to Costa Mesa, Ca. David met his soon-to-be wife Nancy Haley at a yard sale in 1977, partners in life for over 43 years.David started a career in welding in the early 70's, building boats and then spiral staircases for 20 years. After an injury while building the Bayshore Mall ended his welding career, David became a cabinetmaker until retirement. His skills as a builder carried over in his home life, building a house, garage and reinforcing the existing house on his property.David passed on November 26, 2020 at home in the house he built. His ever giving nature will be missed by his wife, Nancy L. Haley, surviving son, Caleb M. Haley and stepson, Eric A. Lopez. Also survived by granddaughter, Kierra J. Lopez, sisters, Roberta Heffner(George) and Susan McDonald(Dale), sister-in-law, Christina Reagle(Sean Wilde) as well as nieces and nephews.No services at this time, a celebration of life/memorial in the spring.