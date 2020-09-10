David J. Somerville, 94, of Fortuna, California died August 23, 2020. He was born February 12,1926 to David A. and Ruby Jean Somerville. He was raised in Tacoma, Washington and attended Stadium High School where he met his wife, Elizabeth (Betsy) Kelley.David served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After the war, he and Betsy lived in married student housing at the University of Washington. By the time of David's graduation, they had three of the five children they were to have.In 1950 they moved to Fortuna, California where David set up his public accounting business. Eventually he merged with Rodrique, Anderson and Somerville CPA Firm.David was active in community affairs including Kiwanis, Scouting and Toddy Thomas School Board. Education was of the highest priority for David.He and Betsy established the David J and Elizabeth K. Somerville Scholarship Fund through the Humboldt Area Foundation where they funded scholarships for students in the Eel River Valley.In retirement David enjoyed traveling, golfing, and spending time in Arizona, Washington and his beloved Snakey Acres. He was a building engineer at heart. He enjoyed developing raw land into commercial and personal properties.The sparkle in dad's eye was always for us, his family. He is survived by his children: Jean (Dick) Derum of Sacramento; David A. (Gaby) Somerville of Florence, Oregon; Kathy Lees of Eugene, Oregon; Sally (Galen) Frey of Fortuna; Barb (Ron) Lake of Fortuna. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Bob, Bill and Jim Somerville are his surviving nephews.David was preceded in death by Elizabeth (his wife of 72 years), his grandson (Davey H. Somerville), his brother and his parents.The family wishes to thank Dr. Estlin of the Fortuna Open Door Clinic for the loving care she gave Dad. We will have a memorial at a future time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church (16th and L St. Fortuna) where David and Betsy were founding members.