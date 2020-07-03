1/1
David Lockhart Sr.
David Lewis Lockhart Sr. passed peacefully in his home in the early morning of June 22, 2020. Dave, as he was known by many, spent his younger years in Southern Humboldt, finally settling in Scotia. Dave spent over five years with Pacific Lumber Co. and was employed by various others including Bill Lillie, John Vanmeter and David Grandy of Fortuna. He is preceded in death by his daughter Shawn and son Stacy. He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Pam, oldest son David Jr. and significant other Lisa, his youngest son Eric and wife Sara. He is survived by his ten grandchildren, Devon, Derek, Cody, KatyBeth, Corey, Kasey, Jenna, Garrett, Ethan, and Jordan. Also his five great grandchildren, Peyton, Bleu, Kassidy, Gavin, and Phoebe. He also has numerous nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Hospice of Humboldt and his nurses Coral and Itsel. Dave really appreciated you both. In lieu of flowers please find it in your hearts to donate to Hospice of Humboldt or your favorite charity.

