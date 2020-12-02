1/1
David Neal Frost
1947 - 2020
David Neal Frost

David Neal Frost passed away November 17, 2020, at his home on the Deschutes River near Sunriver, Oregon, with his wife Janet and beloved dog Rowdy at his side. David was born January 15, 1947, in Louisville, Kentucky. In 1965, he graduated from Largo High School in Largo, Florida, and joined the Navy in 1967. A Vietnam veteran, he served on the U.S.S. Richard B. Anderson DD786 and the U.S.S. Buchanan DDG14. After leaving the Navy, he moved from San Diego to Humboldt County, California, where he attended College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University. He was a resident of Fortuna, California, for more than 40 years and was primarily employed in construction-related fields.
David loved the outdoors and enjoyed backpacking, fishing, bicycling, canoeing, and skiing. He was an avid gardener, homebrewer, and woodworker. An accomplished junior bowler in Florida, he took up bowling again in the 1980s and '90s at Fortuna's Empire Lanes. He had eight league-sanctioned 300 games.
David especially loved nature photography and was a member of the Ferndale Arts Gallery, where he showed his work for several years. In Bend, Oregon, he was a member of the Cascade Camera Club.
David is survived by his wife of 41 years, (Mary) Janet; his brother John Frost and wife Nancy of Winter Park, FL; brother- and sister –in-law John and Joan Gehman of Escondido, CA; nieces and nephews Teresa Blake (Elias); Patricia Beck (Billie); Brian Frost (Betsy): Julie Woods (Eddie); and Grieg Gehman (Bethany); as well as many great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Noel and Dorothy Frost, and sisters Delores Frost and Deborah Reeves.
There are no formal services planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org, or a favorite charity.

Published in Times-Standard on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
