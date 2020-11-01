(1966-2020)

David Paul Harris passed away on October 20, 2020 from COVID-19. David was born in Fortuna, California, on February 18, 1966, to the late Donald J. Harris and Dorothy L. Iversen (Pevey).David always knew what he wanted. At age four, he announced that he wanted to attend Stanford Law School and become a lawyer. He made it happen. The iconic photos of a young David in a blue blazer and tie, sitting on a large landscape rock previewed what every law firm in 2020 is trying to do. — show a professional demeanor in a casual, natural setting. David nailed it. He attended school in Fortuna, graduating from Fortuna Union High School in 1984. Always competitive, David graduated with a Grade Point Average above 4.0.Upon graduating from Fortuna High, David attended U.C. Davis, from 1984-1988, majoring in Political Science. Those who know David know of his immense intellect. His recall, even of things he read only once in passing, was perfect. He excelled academically at U.C. Davis, as he had everywhere.David went straight from Davis to Stanford Law School, just as he had always planned. He attended Stanford Law School from 1989 to 1991. There he honed his raw intellect into the greatest of legal minds. David excelled among the excellent. Stanford shaped David's mind. It is also the place where he forged deep and life-long friendships. The SLS '91 Group meant the world to David. His friends admired his intellect and his equally quick and wicked sense of humor. David cherished those times and his friends.Upon graduation from Stanford, he returned briefly to Humboldt County to practice law, but was, as always, drawn to public service. He worked for the California Attorney General, living briefly in Los Angeles where he played tennis regularly with one of the cast members from Fast Times at Ridgemont High. David returned to Sacramento where he worked for the CalTrans Legal Department. He left CalTrans briefly to work as the General Counsel for the Department of Motor Vehicles before returning to CalTrans, where he naturally developed more life-long friendships.David would tell you the decision to return to CalTrans and Sacramento was the best decision he ever made because that is where he met the love of his life, Remy Tateishi. David and Remy dated, fell in love, and married in August of 1999.For David and Remy, their marriage and their son, Roberto (Bobby) Najar, was the focus of a very happy family life. The family was constantly together, traveling sometimes within California, but predominately enjoying the Sacramento River and all of the great recreational opportunities near their home in North Natomas. Their home was always busy, but never chaotic, offering a sanctuary for family and friends. David's passing was a crushing blow to family and friends. We will all miss that sharp wit and equally sharp tongue.He did and said so many profound things. He was accepted at Harvard University but declined. A lifelong Democrat, he was appointed to his job as DMV Chief Counsel by Republican Governor Schwarzenegger. He loved creatures great and small, and the family pets always loved him the most, being good judges of character. He loved sports, football and baseball, and was deceptively athletic, especially on the tennis court. He knew everything and was curious. A great debater. He could quote movie lines suitable to any occasion. The Shell Answer Man. Defender of the righteous, especially those who struggled to find the words as quickly as he did. Extremely loyal to those he loved. Subtle yet poignant. The quickest wit with a wicked sense of humor.David was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Dorothy. David is survived by his wife Remy and son, Bobby. David correctly described his stepfather, Terry Iversen, as one of the most important and positive influences in his life. David is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Kelly and Dan Brownell, and his brother and sister-in-law, Jeff Harris and Luanne Morikawa. Remy's mother, Seiko Tateishi and brother Gary Tateishi and sister-in-law Nancy Leung as well as their children Tori, Joshua, and Lauren Tateishi remain a source of strength for Remy, Bobby and David's family.David wanted a gathering of friends that cannot happen immediately due to the disease that ultimately took his life. The family will reach out when such a gathering is possible, consistent with David's own direction. In lieu of flowers, David would want you to pay attention, use your brain, be thoughtful, be kind, and Vote. His Friends at CalTrans have also set up a Memorial Fund. Donations by check should be made out to "CTF" and designated "Harris" in the memo line and mailed to CTF, 581 La Sierra Drive, Sacramento, CA 95864.