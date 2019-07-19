Resources More Obituaries for DAVID SCHNEIDER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DAVID R. SCHNEIDER

David R. Schneider passed away peacefully on July 3, 2019, at the age of 68 with his family by his side. He was born in Gregory, South Dakota and moved to Eureka at a young age where he lived with his extended family the rest of his life. David graduated from Eureka High School in 1968 and College of the Redwoods with a degree in business. He is survived by his loving wife Pamela; daughters April (Ryan), Kasandra (Kithanh), and Katrina (Lynette) and son Kristopher; his grandchildren Karissa, Kaleigh, K.C., Santhanay, Regan, Nathan, Ashley, Savanhie, and Savayah; brother Richard; nieces Marni and Tiffany (Darrell) and nephew Rick; beloved Aunt Phyllis (aka Pillow) and many cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents Janet and Neil Prince, grandparents Delbert and Claryce and sister-in-law Carol.

David loved his family and devoted his life to providing support and guidance to all. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren. He had a great sense of humor only matched by his cousin Lori. He also had many serious words of wisdom for the family over the years. The most remembered one being, "Is it a need or a want?". This is not something most of us wanted to hear, but it helped shape our lives in a healthy way. He was a hard worker and expected the same from his family. David was a successful businessman having owned and operated a gas station, flower shop, gift shop in Eureka's historic Pink Lady Victorian, and the Bayview Motel.

He was an avid fan of baseball and basketball; Go, Giants and Warriors! He enjoyed playing catch with the kids and attending their sports activities. In his spare time, he volunteered for the Cutten Ridgewood Recreation Association (CRRA). He coached, managed fundraisers, helped maintain the fields, and also worked as the league director. This lasted 20+ years while his children and grandchildren play ball.

In his younger years he loved fishing, bowling, golfing, softball and traveling. In recent years he enjoyed visiting the bay to watch seals in the water, pelicans flying and boats passing by.

David was a man of honor, courage, and strength. He was very much loved and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. A memorial to honor his life will be arranged for a future date. For those who want to remember David with a gift, please send donations to the Cutten Ridgewood Recreation Association (CRRA), P.O. Box 215, Cutten, CA 95503. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 19, 2019