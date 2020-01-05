|
|
DAVID STONE
1978-2019
David Christopher Stone passed in peace at his home Thursday December 19th, 2019 in Eureka CA, at the age of 41. David was born March 10th 1978 at 10:31 in Fall River Mills, CA son of the late David Booker Stone and Debra Ann Dockins. David struggled with his medical issues a lot of his life. He had so much love for all. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
He had the most beautiful bright blue eyes you couldn't have missed them. David had a contagious smile and laugh, and his personality was out of this world. He loved to sing with the amazing voice he had. He also loved to cook, and he was good at it. He was a father, son, uncle,nephew and a brother that no one could replace. He had a talent for fixing things from trucks to almost anything imaginable. He enjoyed to fish, give him a pole and he was set. He loved the outdoors, especially 4x4. He was proud of his recent accomplishments. But most importantly he was a wonderful person.
He was survived by his mother Debra Evans and Paul Evans (Step-father) sister Michelle Stone, niece Hazel Grace and brother Jessie Evans.
His three daughters Briana Stone, Courtney Stone and Brittney Stone, and many more.
Celebration of life/potluck to follow, Saturday January 11th at 12pm at Elbutmo ranch rd, Mckinleyville CA. Bring you're stories and pictures.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 5, 2020