7/16/1922 - 2/24/2019

On February 24, 2019, David Vinson Hull began his journey into eternity. Born July 16, 1922 in Los Angeles, CA, David lived for more than 96 years and had a long and full life. Growing up in Corona, CA , except for a couple of years on the families homestead in the area of the Saguaro National Park in Arizona, he went to high school, played baseball, delivered newspapers and drove a truck for a lumber yard before he had a bicycle. Enlisting in the Navy in 1942, David participated in the liberation of the world through his service in the Pacific theatre on a minesweeper during World War II. After the war, he attended UCLA and San Diego State to receive degrees in math and physics. He married the love of his life, Mary Margaret Stroner in 1949 and lived in San Diego, CA until 1964 when they moved to Fountain Valley, CA.

Starting in 1952 and for the next 40 years, he worked in the aerospace industry during a very historic period in aviation history. He had a hand in everything from the first ballistic missile, the beginning of the jet age and the beginning of the space program. Notable projects he worked on included the Atlas rocket, F-102, F-106, Saturn V, Apollo capsule, DC-9, DC-10, space shuttle and the supersonic B-1 bomber. Working his career as a propulsion design engineer, he truly was a "rocket scientist".

Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, shooting, woodworking and travelling. He was a lifetime NRA member, a Checkered Flag Club Charter Member where he attended 25 Reno Air Race Championships; won numerous pistol, trap and skeet shooting awards; a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason and Shriner active for 67 years; and a 50 year member of the US Power Squadrons boating safety organization.

After Mary Margaret passed in 1994, he met and married Dorris Phillips in 1997. He moved to Fortuna in 1999 to be near his son's family and his sister. He quickly inserted himself into the local area serving as President of the Aahmes Shrine Club, Director on the Mill Creek Mutual Water Company and as a huge supporter of Redwood Memorial Hospital. A very sure and confident individual, he enjoyed telling stories about his exploits as a child, his time in the Navy, aerospace and physics. When Dorrie passed, David started up a friendship with his neighbor Jimmie Ballenger. For the next 12 years, they travelled the world together until her passing.

David was preceded in death by his mother and father, John and Olive; his brother Jake and his sister Sarah. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law David M. and Crystal Hull; his granddaughters Molly and Jamie; his great grandson Caden and great granddaughter Kaci.

Services will be held at Gobles Fortuna Mortuary at 11AM, Saturday March 9, 2019. His final resting place will be beside Mary Margaret at Eternal Hills Cemetery in Oceanside, CA.

