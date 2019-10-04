|
|
DEBORAH THURLOUGH
1959 - 2019
Deborah Yvonne Thurlough went to meet our Lord peacefully Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Eureka, CA from complications from diabetes. She was born October 4, 1959, lived her whole life in Eureka and was a health care provider for many years in Humboldt County. Some of Deborah's loves were Family, Friends, animals, Barbie Dolls, old horror movies, and Halloween. She was preceded in death by her Mother - Judy Thurlough Olives, Father - Bill Thurlough and Sister, Julia Thurlough. She is survived by her Brothers - Arthur Thurlough (Lynn), and Mark Thurlough (Charlotte), Nieces - Kayla Thurlough Rogers and Keri Thurlough, Aunts - Jeanie Robards (Glen) and Ryc Cyr (Skip Floraday), Cousins - Sona Shahbazi and Caleb Robards. Debbie's Family is planning a Celebration of Life and 60th Birthday Party for her later in October. Rest in Peace Deborah - you are loved by so many and will be missed dearly.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 4, 2019