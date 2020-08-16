Debra (Debbie) Ann Wilson, 68, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was a resident of Korbel. Born in Arcata to Gene and Ruby Wilson, Debbie was a lifelong resident of Humboldt County. Debbie enjoyed watching westerns, especially anything that included John Wayne, she loved Elvis, both his movies and his music, Amy Grant and gospel music, photography, traveling with her beloved mother, Ruby, spending time with friends and family, word search puzzles, and she loved rabbits. Debbie was a truly exceptional person and she spent a great deal of time volunteering at Eureka Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, where she brought joy to residents and staff alike with her sweet nature and quick wit. Debbie had a penchant for remembering dates and could tell you your birthday and anniversary sometimes quicker than you could remember yourself. Debbie was a cook and worked at Ramada and North Coast Inns, and finished her career at the Silver Lining in McKinleyville, where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Debbie was a beloved and faithful member of North Fork Full Gospel Community Church, which she attended for more than thirty years. Deb always had a smile on her face and was always up for an adventure, reaching past her comfort zone to drive a boat for the first time at age 65. Her adventurous spirit took her on a six-week, six thousand mile road trip with her brother, Bob, during the summer of 1983, which stretched from Arcata to Missouri and back and included stops at the Carlsburg Caverns, the Grand Canyon, and visits with family living in Arkansas and Texas. Deb lived life in a beautiful and loving way, always putting God first and certainly making Him proud with her steadfast integrity and kindness. Debbie had an enduring impact on the people she loved and leaves many broken, but happy, hearts - we know where we'll find her. Debbie is survived by her brother, Bob Wilson; nieces, Amanda Karanopoulos and Katie Wilson; nephews Terry and Chris Wilson; many grandnieces and grandnephews, aunts and uncles, cousins, and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Gene Wilson, mother, Ruby, and brother, Ricky. Visitation will be held at Paul's Chapel in Arcata, on Wednesday, August 19, 3 - 7pm. A burial service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Arcata, Thursday, August 20th, at 1pm with Pastor Jim Ray officiating. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be privately held at a later date. Under normal circumstances, Debbie would have wanted to remind people to visit their loved ones living in nursing homes and the importance of visiting often. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Paul's Chapel in Arcata.