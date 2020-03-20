|
|
DEBRA NICHOLS
1951-2020
Debra Ann Nichols passed peacefully on March 6th surrounded by her loving family after a long struggle with early onset Alzheimer's. Born on February 9, 1951, in Marysville, California, to Lena Ruth & Ervin Screws, she was the fifth of seven children. Debbie graduated from Eureka High School, class of 1968, and in 1974 married Leonard Hoopes with whom she had three children - Jason, Raven, and Jacob. In 2009, she married Norman Nichols and was the love of his life.
Debbie created a warm home for her family, full of laughter and love. She was an artist, a poet, and a musician with the voice of an angel. She used her gifts to express her love for the Lord and family. Debbie served her community through her music, poetry, and serving as a teaching assistant, daycare worker, contributor to the local newspaper, and other works over the years." When I see the moving water and trickling streams, I will think of Debbie and her endless energy. When I feel the sun warm on my skin, I will feel Debbie's love as it warmed my spirit. When I hear the rain on the leaves and the wind in the trees, I will think of the peace that Debbie brought to everyone's life that she touched. She is at peace with the Lord." We will miss our sweet Debbie so very much. Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, at 1pm at Oceanview Cemetery in Eureka,CA.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 20, 2020