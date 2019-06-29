DELBERT LANE MOORE

Delbert Lane Moore, 79, of Eureka, CA, passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019, with his daughter, Andrea Pesenti, his granddaughter, Kristy Pesenti, his grandson, Dylan Breen, and family friend, Ellen Brown by his side.

Delbert was born on December 26, 1939, in Merced, CA, and moved to the Eureka area in the early 1960's, with his new bride, Mary Lou Alexandre. Mary was the love of his life and they remained inseparable for 54 years, until she passed away in 2015.

Delbert worked most of his life in the trucking industry, driving for companies such as Redwood Construction (RC), Hensel's Building Materials, and Zabel Trucking and a few others, as well as having his own. Even after retiring, he went back to trucking for TJ's Trucking, where he took his last run in February 2017.

Delbert was preceded in death by his beautiful wife, Mary, in 2015, His parents and many close friends. He is survived by his two brothers, Jimmy Moore (Gloria) and Gary Moore (Brenda), as well as his children, Patrick Moore, Rick Moore, Timothy Breen (Karen), Michael Moore, Stephen Moore, and Andrea Pesenti, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Delbert was a member of the Eureka Nazarene Church for many years, where he truly enjoyed driving the Sunday school bus.

Delbert also enjoyed anything to do with motors; operating them, repairing them, building them, or searching for them, but above all else, he enjoyed caring for and spending time with Mary, who loved him and kept him laughing for 54 glorious years.

A memorial service will be held on July 18, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Eureka Nazarene Church. Friends and family are welcome. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on June 29, 2019