Dena McCrone


1962 - 2019
Dena McCrone Obituary
DENA MCCRONE

March 2, 1962 to
September 19, 2019

On September 19, Dena McCrone passed away from cancer at home with her beloved family.
Dena was born in Crescent City to Josene and
Jimmie Miller. She attended Arcata High School, where she met her future husband Bruce McCrone. In 1982, Bruce and Dena got married, started a family, and relocated to Seattle in the following years.
In Seattle, Dena held a variety of jobs, showing a knack for working in commercial kitchens and retail. She had a great sense of humor and a nurturing, compassionate personality that drew people to her wherever she went. A lover of music, Dena had an eclectic taste from Black Sabbath to Blackalicious.
Dena's true passion, however, was her family. She was a devoted mother, wife, aunt, and grandma whose love knew no bounds.
Dena is survived by her husband of 37 years Bruce McCrone, her children Sarah (Carlos), and her son Casey (Emily). She will also be lovingly remembered by her grandson, Bowie, her siblings Deborah and Danny, and her nieces Christie,
Abby, Emmy, Caitlyn, and Chelsea.
A private celebration of life will be held.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Oct. 6, 2019
