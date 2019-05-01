DENNIS L. EMMONS



On April 23rd, 2019 Dennis "Papa" Emmons passed away unexpectedly at home. Dennis L. Emmons was born November 9, 1941, in Santa Cruz, California. He was the son of Fred "Buck" Emmons and Lucille Emmons. Dennis was raised in Korbel, California, attending the Korbel Elementary School and graduating from Arcata High School in 1960.

Following graduation, Dennis entered the U.S. Army. Upon his discharge from the Army, he returned to Korbel where he began his decade's long career at Simpson Timber Company. He worked initially at the Arcata Bottoms Plant and then moved to the Korbel Sawmill. Dennis held many positions at the sawmill, retiring as a Millwright/Maintenance Planner after 44 years of service to the company. While at the sawmill Dennis was also a water treatment operator for the town of Korbel. He also provided many cartoons for the company newsletter with his caricatures humoring many. He was an exceptional artist and cartoonist but rarely shared his work publicly.

On July 14, 1972, Dennis married Charlsie Vaughn. They were married for nearly 40 years until her passing in 2011. Dennis and Charlsie had a son, Chris, and stepdaughter Lori. Dennis's grandchildren, Morrgin and Colsen Emmons, were his pride and joy, always ensuring he could "spoil" them somehow.

Dennis is survived by his son Chris Emmons and wife Tara, grandchildren Morrgin and Colsen, all of Arcata, stepdaughter Lori Crook of Eureka, his sister Glenda Chisum and husband Joe, brother Donnie Emmons and wife Elaine of Louisiana, and numerous nieces and nephews. Dennis was preceded in passing by his wife and love Charlsie, parents Fred "Buck" Emmons and Lucile Emmons, sister Judy (Emmons) Regusci, brother Fred Emmons, and Uncle Leslie Hayter. The family would also like to acknowledge the brotherhood Dennis had with his lifelong friends Joe Parker who was always there for Dad and the family, and Richard Hintz who has always maintained contact even after leaving the local area. Dad loved them like family. Thank you to Jill Frizell for all the time you helped Dad.

There will be a public viewing on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. with a service immediately following at Paul's Chapel of the Ferns, 1070 H Street, Arcata, CA 95521. The family is also planning a Celebration of Life potluck on May 18, 2019, from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Camp Bauer in Korbel, CA. The family would like to invite all Dennis and Charlsie's family and friends to attend and share their stories and celebrate Dennis's long, story-filled life on the same soil he grew up on.

We love you "Papa." Give "Mimi" a hug for us.