DENNIS A. WATSON
On Thursday March 28, 2019, Dennis A. Watson passed away after battling dementia, at the age of 92.
He was born in Kansas City, Mo. And was the son of George C. Watson, and Ellen Iland-Watson.
He loved playing softball, especially the position of catcher, and working on the diesel engines.
He served in the Army during WW2, and was honorably discharged before being deployed.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, George, his sister Margaret, and his wife Diane.
He is survived by his daughter Denise, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at Calvary Lutheran Church (www.calvaryeureka.com)716 South Ave. Eureka on Sunday April 21st (Easter).
Service starts at 10a.m.
All are welcome to attend.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 14, 2019