|
|
DENNIS WILSON ROWE
1941-2019
Dennis was the eldest child of Wilson and Nelma Rowe of Hewitt, Minnesota.
After a fight with cancer in his bile duct, liver, lymph nodes, and lungs, Dennis passed away holding his daughter's hand on Thursday, December 5th, 2019.
Dennis was born in Hewitt, Minnesota on February 27th, 1941 and is the eldest of the Rowe children. Dennis is survived by his siblings: Kathleen Robinson (Dale) of Bakersfield, CA, Rita Brockway (Ken) of Edgerton, MO, and Steven Rowe of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
He is preceded in death by both of his parents, his beloved wife Patricia Rowe, his niece Melani Valderrama, and his grandson William.
Dennis is also survived by his daughter Jennifer Howell of Chicago, son-in-law Lee Howell, and grandson Linus Patrick Howell as well as nieces Julie Beltz of Tucson, AZ, Rebecca Shaw of Fort Smith, AR, and Monica Horstman of Bakersfield, CA and Nephews James Orchard of Tucson, AZ, Ben Brockway of Edgerton, MO and Frank Robinson of
Bakersfield, California.
He enlisted and served in the United States Air Force after high school. Dennis spent most of his professional career with the Long Beach Naval Shipyard as a gyrocompass engineer before retiring to Fortuna, which he considered to be his home.
The family would like to extend our profound gratitude to the staff at Redwoods R&R in Eureka and the staff of Hospice of Humboldt who helped us ensure that Dennis's transition was without pain and with as much respect and love as possible. We are humbled by the kindness you have shown us.
A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, December 26th at 4pm at St Mark's Lutheran Church in Ferndale where his life and love will be celebrated. All are welcome to this celebration.
In lieu of flowers, Dennis wished that donations to St Mark's Lutheran Church in Ferndale be made to help the church that became his "home base".
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 10, 2019