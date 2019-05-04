Times-Standard Obituaries
DIANE DEVEREUX HILL

Diane Devereux Hill, a resident of Fortuna, California, passed away on April 27, 2019, in Fortuna at age 81.
Diane was born on May 25, 1937, in Oakland, California to David and Charlotte Devereux. In 1947, the family moved to Humboldt County where Diane graduated from Cuddeback Elementary School, Fortuna High School and College of the Redwoods. She married Edward J. Hill on August 13, 1955, and they were blessed with three sons and a daughter, eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.
In addition to working at various school offices, including College of the Redwoods, Diane was active in numerous church activities in Humboldt County. Ed and Diane enjoyed traveling both in the United States and overseas. They were involved in many church ministries through the years both at home and abroad.
Diane is survived by her children Dan Hill (Sherry) Hydesville, California; Steve Hill (Alice) Ontario, Oregon; Mark Hill Hydesville, California; Becky Gallup (Doc) Hydesville, California. She is also survived by grandchildren Jason Hill, Jessica Braatz, Jenny Rudd, Marcos Hill, Haley Hill, Heidi Hicks, Reese Gallup, Grant Gallup; nine great-grandchildren; Sister Nora Elderton; and nieces Tina rris and Cyndi Svanda. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Hill, parents David and Charlotte Devereux, and nephew Brian Davis.
Friends and family are invited to a service at the Presbyterian Church of the Redeemer, 1431 Ross Hill Road, Fortuna, on Saturday, May 11 at 11:00 am, folwed by a time of fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eureka Rescue Mission or . Arrangements are under the care of Goble's Fortuna Mortuary.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 4, 2019
