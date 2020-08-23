1/1
Diane Lynn (Bechaver) Davy
1952 - 2020
Diane Davy passed away on Saturday August 15th 2020 at Redwood Memorial Hospital. Special thanks to all the doctors and nursing staff for the wonderful care. Diane was born on April 15th 1952 in Walsenburg Colorado to Steve and Helen Bechaver. She was valedictorian of her class at Walsenburg High School and graduated from Colorado State University with a degree in Microbiology.
In 1975 she married George Davy and together raised three sons; Kylar, Adam and Josh. They lived on the ranch at Island Mountain early in their marriage where she could be found splitting multiple cords of wood a day, sewing clothes for the whole family, canning food from the garden, doing ranch work, and chasing three little boys. In 1986 they moved their permanent residence to Fortuna CA, where they have resided since.
Diane worked at General Hospital as a Microbiologist for many years before retiring. She enjoyed her profession and took a lot of pride in her work. Besides work, Diane loved camping, fishing, quilting and had a deep love for her family. She enjoyed many trips to Ruth Lake camping and fishing. When not in a boat fishing, she was an avid quilter and enjoyed attending quilting courses and retreats.
She is survived by husband George Davy, children Kylar (Angela) Davy, Adam (Kandace) Davy and Josh Davy, Grandchildren Cade, Cooper, Chase, Hudson and Dawson Davy, Siblings Dr. Jim (Marlene) Bechaver and Stephen (Linda) Bechaver, Brother In-laws Charles (Julie) Davy and Bob Davy. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents Steve Bechaver and Helen Bechaver (Urban), Sister In-laws Amy Davy and Judy (Phil) Bolstad. A small service will be held at the Assumption Catholic Church in Ferndale on Saturday August 29th at 1pm, masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published in Times-Standard on Aug. 23, 2020.
