Diane Lynn (Samara) Keryluk
1970 - 2020
Diane Keryluk

Diane Lynn Keryluk (nee Samara), 50 of Eureka, CA, passed peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 while visiting and caring for her mother during the COVID outbreak.
Born and raised in Delaware County, PA, Diane was the daughter of Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and the late John M. Samara. She lived in Delco for 34 years before moving her family to New Jersey, finally settling down in California in 2014. She touched the soul of anyone she met, and without trying, left an everlasting impression in their hearts.
Diane loved art, music and above all astronomy. She was an avid supporter of animal welfare and her home was always a safe-haven for dozens of rescued animals.
Diane is survived by her loving & devoted husband Mike Keryluk, their son Stephen Keryluk, stepsons Michael and Danny Keryluk, grandson Lotus Eli Vargas, her mother Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and siblings Rick, Donna, John and Craig Samara.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday July 21, 2020 10-10:45am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church Fairview Rd & Michigan Ave. Swarthmore, Pa followed by her Mass at 11:00 am.
Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory & honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6681162&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Due to current guidelines facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church.
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com

Published in Times-Standard on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
21
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
JUL
21
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Notre Dame de Lourdes Church
8 entries
July 22, 2020
My deepest and sincerest condolences. My prayers are with Diane. May you all have peace knowing she is in Gods loving arms.
Tom Mazzenga
Classmate
July 20, 2020
So sorry to hear about your loss of Diane. Please accept my condolences to the Samara and Keryluk. Such a time for everyone. Sending love and prayers.
Kristine Donnelly Egan
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
So many fun and amazing memories with this wonderful human being. Always treated me like one of her own when I was younger and close with her son, Kerly. I will always remember her infectious laugh! Thinking of the whole family during this time.
Lauren Kiger
Friend
July 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Samara and Keryluk family. Diane was so special and had the kindest heart. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside. I cherish the memory of her beautiful smile, kind eyes and infectious laugh. I am blessed to have known her, worked with her and to have called her a friend. Thank you Diane for the joy and happiness you brought to everyone's life.
Kathy Strahan
Coworker
July 19, 2020
Diane was very lovely and kind person. She always enjoy watching Justin play baseball. She will be missed and love by everyone that know her.
LeeAnn Garrison
Friend
July 18, 2020
My condolences to Diane's family and close friends.
Michael Carney
July 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss Mike. Way to young.
Pat McGee
Friend
July 17, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the (Samara) Keryluk Families for the loss of your loved one, Diane Lynn, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
