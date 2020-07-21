My thoughts and prayers are with the Samara and Keryluk family. Diane was so special and had the kindest heart. She was as beautiful inside as she was outside. I cherish the memory of her beautiful smile, kind eyes and infectious laugh. I am blessed to have known her, worked with her and to have called her a friend. Thank you Diane for the joy and happiness you brought to everyone's life.

Kathy Strahan

Coworker