Diane Keryluk
Diane Lynn Keryluk (nee Samara), 50 of Eureka, CA, passed peacefully on Sunday July 12, 2020 while visiting and caring for her mother during the COVID outbreak.
Born and raised in Delaware County, PA, Diane was the daughter of Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and the late John M. Samara. She lived in Delco for 34 years before moving her family to New Jersey, finally settling down in California in 2014. She touched the soul of anyone she met, and without trying, left an everlasting impression in their hearts.
Diane loved art, music and above all astronomy. She was an avid supporter of animal welfare and her home was always a safe-haven for dozens of rescued animals.
Diane is survived by her loving & devoted husband Mike Keryluk, their son Stephen Keryluk, stepsons Michael and Danny Keryluk, grandson Lotus Eli Vargas, her mother Jean F. (Borsuk) Samara and siblings Rick, Donna, John and Craig Samara.
Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday July 21, 2020 10-10:45am at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church Fairview Rd & Michigan Ave. Swarthmore, Pa followed by her Mass at 11:00 am.
Burial private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Diane's memory & honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6681162&pg=personal&fr_id=39300
Due to current guidelines facial masks and social distancing are required inside the church.
Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com