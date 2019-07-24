Resources More Obituaries for DOLORES AMARAL Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DOLORES (ARRUDA) AMARAL

Dolores Amaral (Arruda) went to be with the lord on July 14, 2019, at 2:00 am at the age of 86, at Eureka Rehab and Wellness Center, where she had resided since 2015. When she passed she had family at her side. Dolores was born January 27, 933 in Bristol Rhode Island. At the tender age of 16, she married George Amaral, the love of her life. George Amaral was also born in Bristol Rhode Island. In 1950 they moved to Eureka, CA. They were blessed with three daughters and a son which were the joy of her life.

Dolores worked at Lazio's Fishery as a canner for many years. She enjoyed family gatherings, playing cards and watching Alfred Hitchcock movies on TV. She also enjoyed camping with her husband and children. She loved music, it always made her happy. She would sing and dance around the house as did her daily chores.

In her early years, she and her husband enjoyed ice skating together in Bristol Rhode Island. She also enjoyed skating with her brother Frank. When they moved to Eureka, she used to love to dance with her husband George and in those days the popular dance was the jitterbug. Her family had many gatherings to dance. She loved music until her final days.

The staff at Eureka Rehab and Wellness Center would play Elvis for her and at times they would put headphones on her and play Christian music. She was loved by staff and other residence and she loved them. We are so very thankful to all there who cared for our mom like she was family.

Dolores looked forward to seeing her brother John and his wife Pat as they would go to the care home the first Monday of each month and play music and sing oldies but goodies for all. They would give mom the microphone and she would sing her heart out. She always felt so happy when they came.

Dolores was preceded in death by her husband George Amaral, parents Frank Arruda Sr and Emma Arruda and two brothers named Manuel, Sister Gloria Chambers and Grand Daughter Michelle Renee Roberts along with Nephew Alvin Piers.

She is survived by daughter Georgette Kime, Bernadette Madonia and Debbie Hart along with son George Leonard Amaral, brothers Frank Arruda Jr, John Arruda, Manny Arruda and sister Emmie Peterson.

She is also survived by Grand Children Shane Hill, Adam Adorni, Ashley Madonia, Angelic Clemenson, Sonia Murell and Joey Spencer. She also had numerous great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

Dolores loved Jesus, the staff at Eureka Rehab read her the Bible and prayed with her often, because of a member reading her the bible nightly there is now a group that has a Bible study.

Dolores loved Jesus, the staff at Eureka Rehab read her the Bible and prayed with her often, because of a member reading her the bible nightly there is now a group that has a Bible study.

Mom, you will be missed by many, but we will be together again one day and what a Glorious Day that will be. No more pain for you mom. We know you are having a wonderful life with your family that went before you. You are now a guardian Angel for us all. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 24, 2019