DON BOWLUS
Don Bowlus died at home in his sleep with his wife, Suzanne, by his side on Sunday March 29, 2020. He was 93 years old. He believed that you cannot make your life longer but you can make it fuller. Don told friends to squeeze the most out of each day and give back whenever you can. He practiced what he believed whether it was joining the Navy during World War II, earning a Ph. D., raising a family and building a home, or working in the community. As a professor of Psychology, Don enjoyed teaching statistics, research design, and creativity at Humboldt State University. He also consulted with schools, businesses, government agencies, and Native American Tribes throughout the western states. Don's satisfactions came from exploring ideas, problem solving, conducting research, being creative, traveling, talking with people, and living close to nature. He began many mornings singing and whistling with the birds. Don was very concerned about the destruction of the environment and life on earth. He had compassion for people and helped them when he could. Don wanted all people to be winners. He worked to identify and correct destructive forces in our culture. He helped people learn to think and reason clearly, make intelligent choices, and lead creative, constructive lives. He spent his life thinking, reading, and talking with others about critical issues. He lived life according to his beliefs and values and had a positive impact on those who came to know him. He was intelligent, humorous, caring and giving. Don is greatly missed and will be remembered with love.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Apr. 24, 2020