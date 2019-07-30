|
DON FORTHUBER
Don died peacefully July 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family at the age of 73 from cancer. He was preceded in death by his father and mother. A beloved husband and father, Don is survived by his wife Paula and son, Spencer as well as his siblings Carolyn, Patty, Linda, and Richard along with numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind many acquaintances and friends. Originally born in Baltimore, Maryland; his family found their way to Eureka and Don decided this was where he wanted to stay. He attended both College of the Redwoods and Humboldt State University.
Don was an avid outdoorsman, who was happiest out in nature fishing and hunting. In his youth, he attained the level of Eagle Scout. He loved being at the cabin with his cabin buddies: Tom, Charlie, Gary, and George. He belonged to the California Deer Association, the NRA and Ducks Unlimited. On his 50th birthday, he climbed to the top of the Grand at the Grand Teton National Park with his good friend, Leo.
Don did landscape photography as well as wedding photography. His love of photography started in the Air Force (he was a Vietnam era Veteran). Almost any time you saw him, he'd have a camera around his neck. He specialized in panoramic photography and was a member of the International Association of Panoramic Photographers along with his good friend, Neil. His images were sent to an agency where many of them were used for advertising. Traveling overseas to Britain, Denmark and Tahiti gave him additional inspiration for his photo work.
He was an avid fan of the Baltimore Orioles baseball team. Here in Eureka in the past, he played on both fastpitch and slow-pitch softball teams. He was also a constant supporter of St. Bernard's School and athletics program. He could be spotted at their sporting events taking pictures which he would then later distribute to the families.
Don worked retail for many years in both sporting goods, athletic shoe sales, and in the tool trade. For a period of time, he also worked on the setup of mobile homes.
The family would like to thank Humboldt Hospice for their support and care during this difficult time. The nurses, staff and social worker were always available, helpful and understanding. We couldn't have done it without them.
A celebration of his life will be held on August 24, 2019, at 1 pm at Mitchell Grove at 4555 Mitchell Road in Eureka. We ask that you RSVP to 443-9956 by August 14th if you plan on attending as there are some parking restraints.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 30, 2019