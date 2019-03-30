Home

DON SULLIVAN


1930 - 2019
DON SULLIVAN Obituary
DONALD SULLIVAN

2-22-1930 - 3-19-2019

Don was born at St. Joseph Hospital and his parents are Carolyn and Eugene Sullivan. The family lived on Cock Robin Island until Don was 13 years old when the family moved to Ferndale and a few years later moved to West End.
Don and Joan were married in 1950 and raised two children, a son Dan and a daughter Suzanne.
Don was a hard worker and enjoyed meeting customers at Nilsen Co. in Eureka where he worked for 30 years.
Raising many animals on his ranch at Freshwater Don was also a 4H leader.
Don is survived by his wife Joan, a son Dan and a daughter Suzanne, Grandsons Chris and Kelly, Great Grandson Ethan and Case, Great Granddaughter Morgan and Nova.
Don was preceded in death by his brothers Roger, Dick and Jim and by a grandson Shawn.
Don loved life and his family will miss him.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 30, 2019
