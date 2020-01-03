|
DONALD C. MENG
1930-2019
Passed peacefully at the age of 89 Dec.16 2019 in Eureka.
He was born Oct 6 1930 in Eureka to Curtis and Beatrice {Leighton} Meng.
He attended Scotia Elementary and then graduated from Fortuna High in 1948. Soon after graduation he enlisted in the US Navy where he served 4 years.
In 1952 he married Beverly McAlister and was married 52 years.
Don's life long profession was in auto refinishing and autobody repair, he worked for F.A. Matthews for a period of time then went into partnership and started Professional Paint and Supply and soon thereafter sole owner and for nearly 40+ years supplied all the body shops from Garberville to the Oregon border with all their auto refinishing supplies.
Don loved to hunt and fish and spend a lot of time in Trinity Co. at the lake property where he cut many cord of firewood. He lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures.
He is survived by his brother Robert {Donna} Meng, Sons John {Marie} Meng Richard {Kim} Meng; Daughter Christie {Greg} Partsafas, 3 Grandsons, Jacob, Joshua and Jesiah and Granddaughter Heather; 1 great grandson, 3 great granddaughters. Nephews Curt {Katha} Meng Mark {Debbie} Meng great nephews Jarrett and Wyatt, and great niece Jennifer Meng, who we would like to say a special thank you too for help in caring for Don both at home and Hall Ave Care Home which provided excellent care and had a personal touch to make him feel like family and at home.
He was preceded in death by his Son Michael, Wife Beverly and his Grandson Jason.
No services are scheduled per his request.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 3, 2020