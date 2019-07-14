Donald Clough Haynes



11-18-1931 - 06-27-2019

Don left his family with a heavy heart. He was a loving husband and father. Don was 87 years old when he left his family to join his mother and father, Jerry and Belle Haynes, his in-laws Bully and Ethel Marcum, his Sister Beverly. He also will be with his grandson Joseph Crawford. Don married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Marcum in 1950. He had joined the Navy preceding this in 1948 at the age of 17.

When Don was finished with his service in the Navy they lived in Oregon for a short time then moved to Willow Creek to work in the logging industry with his Father in law Bully. Don logged until there was no more logging industry. He then joined the union running heavy equipment until retirement.

Don had a love for hunting and looked forward to his Elk hunting trips to Idaho with his good friend Paul Bensen and his brother in law Bob Marcum who was like a son to him. Don was quiet but loved to putter around the yard and spend time with his three daughters; Sharon (Gene) Mace, Carolyn (Spam) Ferris and Terri White. He also had grandchildren Alicia (Ruben) Audelo, Natasha Bussell and the late Joe Crawford, Kathy (Ross)Allen, Nicole(Rusty) Dees and Dawn (Dusty),Rossman, Bill and Kelly Mace. Along, with 15 great-grandchildren and 4 Great Great Grandchildren.

What his girls remember most about their dad is how hard he would work and still have time to teach them how to drive, hunt, and take them swimming when he had gone to work before the sun had risen.

Don did not want any funeral services. The family is choosing to honor his wishes. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on July 14, 2019