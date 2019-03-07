Resources More Obituaries for DONALD JOHANSEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? DONALD JOHANSEN

July 4, 1929 -

March 3, 2019

Donald Ernest Johansen (Don) of Eureka, CA died peacefully in his sleep a few months short of his 90th birthday.

Don was born in Fresno CA July 4, 1929, a third generation Fresno County resident.

Don was the oldest of three sons born to Virginia, a homemaker, a Jens Ernest, a title insurance executive. Ray passed in 2001 in Cambria, California. Charles passed in infancy. A grandson of the Reverend Jens Johansen, he served as President of the Congregation and Elder at Emmanuel Lutheran Church for many years.

A child of the Depression, Don's first jobs were delivering the Fresno Bee and picking fruit in nearby orchards. At age 14 he began working at Blackstone Pharmacy and continued through his first three years at Fresno State University when he began fighting fires with the North Fork Fire Suppression Station. Just prior to graduation he was drafted into the Korean War and reported to the Naval Air Station at Oakland. Don joined the Naval Air Service and served in the Korean conflict, flying PBM seaplanes, conducting anti-submarine warfare patrolling the South China Sea, testing China's air defenses and searching for downed pilots. As with many of his generation, he downplayed his wartime activities, making jokes about returning to base with fuselage holes from Chinese bullets. Don, after nine years of service, was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1961 with the rank of Lieutenant, having earned the Air Medal and China Service Medal.

After the Navy, Don received his pharmacy degree from the College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific). Don was in the first graduating class of pharmacists.

Don married Marlo Marie Griffin of Monterey, California, who preceded Don in death in 2016. They had three daughters, Elizabeth Behnam of Roseville, California, an archivist with the State of California, Martha Johansen, an executive chef on a super-yacht that travels the world, and Christina Johansen Martinek, PhD, of Eureka, California, a lecturer at HSU in the Sociology Department.

Don owned and operated Ashlan Pharmacy in Fresno on the corner of Ashlan and Fresno Avenues for many years. He later moved the pharmacy to a medical complex in north Fresno to provide more personal patient care. The pharmacies became neighborhood landmarks and early job experience for all three daughters, once they could use the push broom and later see over the top of the counter.

For more than 20 years, Don owned a small cabin near Huntington Lake (with the Peters family) where the family spent weekends and holidays to escape the hot Fresno weather. His daughters have many fond memories of enjoying the cabin while Don worked on building improvements to it.

In the late 1980's Don sold his pharmacy and in 1994 moved to Eureka. Once local pharmacies discovered a retired pharmacist had moved to Humboldt County he became sought after as a relief pharmacist. He worked part time in Podawat Village and at Clooney's until 2010, when he decided to finally let his pharmacist's license lapse.

Later in life, Don discovered a love of travel. Starting with a first trip, to Tuscany in 2000, Don returned to Europe many times, and cumulatively spent over six months in Italy between the eight trips. Trips to Great Britain, Catalonia, and the D Day beaches in Normandy, France were also highlights. In 2017, for his 88th birthday, a two week river cruise between Budapest and Amsterdam fulfilled a longtime desire. Don enjoyed these trips immensely, and Europeans instantly warmed to him while he charmingly butchered their language with gusto.

Don loved working in his yard and helping people with their Do-It-Yourself projects. Cats of all ages and breeds instantly recognized a safe, warm lap. Dogs of all temperaments immediately presented their heads for scratching and fell asleep draped over his feet. Everyone who came into contact with Don, from restaurant employees to health care workers warmed to his ready chuckle and lively sense of humor. Don loved puns, historical nonfiction, the Weather Channel, Fresno State football, and wine tasting. He will be fondly remembered by his mall walking group and his yoga class.

Don is survived by his daughters, son-in-law David Martinek, brother-in-law Henry Honore Griffin of Gilbert, AZ, grandchildren Matthew Behnam, Alexander Behnam, Susanna Behnam, and Emma Behnam, family friend Laurel Antrim of Fresno ("my fourth daughter") and nieces Connie Johansen, Debbie Hoskins and Cathie Brown.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of Humboldt and Mad River Home Health for their care of Don and all their many kindnesses.

Donations in his name may be made to Humboldt Senior Resource Center, Hospice of Humboldt, or nonprofit of your choice.

A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, 3/10/2019 at 1:00 pm at the Hospice Chapel with a reception immediately following at Hospice. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 7, 2019