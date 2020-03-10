|
|
DONALD L. FIDJELAND
April 17, 1930 -
March 4, 2020
Donald Lee "Bud" Fidjeland passed away March 4, 2020 at the age of 89. Don was born in Eureka, California on April 17, 1930 to Knudt and Johanne Fidjeland. He attended Loleta Elementary School and Fortuna High School. On June 4, 1950, Don married the love of his life, Carol Anderson. They were married for nearly 47 years and had six children together
Don spent 50 years farming with Fidjeland Farms alongside his father Knudt and then his son David. Helped by his exceptional welding skills, he built a lot of the equipment that was used on the ranch. In 1989 he retired from the family business. In addition to farming, he was a Volunteer Fireman & Fire Commissioner in Loleta and a valued member of the community. He was well-loved by those who knew him, especially his children, whom he taught the value of hard work, self-sufficiency and kindness.
Don is preceded in death by his parents Knudt and Johanne, his sister Betty Mae Nicholas, his wife Carol, and his son Keith. He is survived by daughters Leanne (Jerry) Carpenter, Gail Fidjeland (Tina Lewis) and Karla (Martin) VanHemert along with two of his sons, David (Charlene) Fidjeland and Eric Fidjeland. He is also survived by daughter-in-law, Debbie Vigil, 18 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. The family would like to thank the Memory Unit care providers at Frye's Care Home for the wonderful care given to dad over that past 4 years. A private family service is being planned. Dad would appreciate any memorials be given to the Loleta Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 119, Loleta 95551.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 10, 2020