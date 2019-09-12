|
|
DONALD LEROY TODD
April 17, 1948 –
February 26, 2019
Donald "Don" Leroy Todd went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 due to complications from pneumonia. Don was born April 17, 1948 in Scotia, CA to William Sylvester Todd and Elsie Mae Todd. He grew up in Rio Dell, CA graduating from Rio Dell Elementary School in 1962 and Fortuna Union High School in 1966. After graduating from Fortuna High he joined the Navy and served for five years. He was stationed in the Philippines and was deployed for one year to the Mekong Delta in Viet Nam from September 15, 1969 to September 6, 1970. After he completed his military service he made his home in numerous cities which included Rio Dell, CA; Fortuna, CA and Redding, CA, He worked as an auto mechanic for many years as well as a long haul truck driver and logging truck driver before settling into retirement in Sierra Vista, AZ. Don was an avid Dodgers fan and watched them every chance he got. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons, Jason "Jake" Todd and wife, Christina of San Antonio, TX and Joshua Sculley of Phoenix, AZ; his sister Sharon Maher and husband Mike of Quincy, MA; his brother Mike Todd and wife, Maggie of Fortuna, CA; his niece Lindsay Satmary and husband, Drew with their three children, Andrew, Aidan, and Avalynn Elsie of Tampa, FL; his niece Kristi Todd and boyfriend, Rafael Urbina of Scotia, CA. He was preceded in death by his father, William "Willie" Todd and his mother, Elsie Todd. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rio Dell Baptist Church located at 100 Butcher St, Rio Dell on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Rod Sanderson officiating. There will be a Pot Luck in the Fellowship Hall following the service. Please bring your favorite dish and memories of Don. In lieu of flowers the family has asked that donations be made to .
