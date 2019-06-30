DONALD SNELL NOBLE



10-23-1932 - 6-3-2019

Donald, a native of Greely, Nebraska, came to Humboldt County as a toddler with his parents, Cecil C. and Mary H. (Snell) Noble during the depth of the Great Depression. Except for a 4 year stint in the Navy during the Korean War, as a Landing Signal Officer (L.S.O) aboard an aircraft carrier, Don never left Humboldt after his service.

Don was by any measure, an intellectual man with many U.S Patents and Copyrights acquired over the years. Don only had two jobs during his career. Early on, he chose to join the fleet of trucks hauling from Big Lagoon to Samoa as a driver-nearly all freeway which gave him the "alone" time he needed to pursue his inventions. He spent 25 years each with Redwood Construction and Louisiana Pacific.

Some of his favorite times were spent riding motorcycles. He enjoyed the freedom riding into the wind with his buddies, members of his bike club "Old Coots on Scoots" all of whom showed up for his 86th birthday with a monogramed club vest. "Best damn birthday I ever had." was is comment. Don also liked the football pool that his little brother put him on at the Playroom in Fortuna every week for several years. To his delight, he won over and over to the chagrin of the local patrons. He would sit on his porch waiting for the postman with his winnings.

Though Don's body was failing him, his mind did not. He was firing on all eight cylinders when he passed. In a letter to Motorcycle Magazine, Don wrote: "I'm an 85 year old disabled vet from the Korean War era. My first and I had to step off ten years ago. I still enjoy reading your magazine and thank you for that. Enclosed is a poem I put together of the nostalgic return of an old biker to the long abandoned old haunts:" Old Coot

BACK TO THE SITE OF OUR ROADHOUSE

A RIDEFROM YEARS AWAY

A FADDED FORSAKEN TAVERN

IT WAS OUR CABARET

THE SCREEN DOOR GRATES ON IT'S HINGES

THE FLOOR IS SO OLD AND GRAY

WIND MOANS THROUGH PANES LONG BORKEN

BLOWING SPRITITS INTO PLAY

A CRACKLE OF DEMONIC LAUGHTER

AS IF FROM A TOMB

RAUCOUS RIFFS OF JUBILEE

BEGAN TO FILL THE ROOM

IT'S A

GHOST OF THE RIDERS ROUN-UP

ALL THE TROOPS ARE HERE

THERE'S DIRTY DAVE AND HOBO JOE

EVEN SHE IS NEAR.

I FEEL HER DANCING WITH ME

CATCH THE FRAGRENCE OF HER HAIR

YET ALL I'M DESPERATLEY

CLUTCHING

IS HIGH PLAINS AIR.

Don is survived by his wife Saundra who fondly remembers the night she walked into a honky tonk in Rio Dell and laid her eyes on the best looking, best dressed man and asked him to dance. That was good, she said, and I knew then that he was the man for me. Fifty-eight-years later, it is still true. He also leaves his step-daughter, Kollen Butler, her son Talon, daughter Nina, (Bruce) Sellen of Scotia and Susan Benjamen of Aurora, Colo.., Grandsons: Art Aine, nieces Kathy Cooper and Deborah Noble.

He was predeceased by his parents, Cecil and Mary Noble, daughter Sharon Noble and stepson Keith Butler. A memorial service will be held at Gobles in Fortuna (560 12th St.) on Friday July 12th, 2019 at 2:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Pioneer Cemetery in Hydesville.