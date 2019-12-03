|
DONALD WEBURG
Donald Howard Weburg passed away on September 23rd, 2019 at the age of 84 following complications from COPD.
Donald was born in Hartford, Michigan to Cecile Weburg-White and Howard Weburg. He graduated in 1955 from Bangor High School where he showed great interest in math, mechanics, and wood shop. Promptly after graduating, he enlisted in the US Navy where he served for 4 years. Donald met his wife Myrna in her hometown of Napa, while stationed in California. They married in 1957 in Alameda, CA. Donald worked at the Samoa pulp mills for 33 years as an instrument technician, retiring as lead hand.
Donald was highly regarded for his exceptional mechanical, metal, and wood working skills. He garnered a reputation for his political enthusiasm and lively conversation. Donald greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing and restoring tractors, and cars.
Donald is survived by his wife of 62 years, Myrna Weburg, his son Donald Weburg Jr. (Theresa) and his daughters Marcile Raney (Frank) and Alice Weburg. His grandchildren, Amethyst (Samuel), John (Mary), Robin, Raji and Lavender and his great-grandchildren, Calvin and Lydia. He is also survived by his cousin Robert Towne (Lois) whom he always thought of as a brother and numerous other cousins.
An open house celebration will be held on Saturday, December 7th, 2019 at the Weburg family home from 1-4. Friends and family are invited to gather to share stories and memories.
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Dec. 3, 2019