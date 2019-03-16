DONALD (DON)

WILLIAM HECKARD



Stockton -- Donald (Don) William Heckard, 68, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at his home following a brief illness.

Don was born March 16, 1950, in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He spent the first half of his life in Eureka, California, and the remainder in Stockton, California.

Don hobbies and interests were varied and unique as tossing a Frisbee, to his creative Zentangle doodling, his fascination and appreciation for Native American culture and history, his love of connecting with people over his CB radio, and listening to his scanner for events and alerts.

Don was an avid lover of the Atlas. Maps were his passion; his collection included most of the US states to as far away as South America, Europe, and Africa. He also was a huge fan of music and music trivia, of which he could entertain others for hours with his unique knowledge.

Don is survived by his six sisters; Diane, in Pennsylvania, Carol in Oregon, Toni in Florida, Sharon, Faye and Mary, all in Oregon, brother, Greg, in Washington, and also numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Don is preceded in death by his parents Pearl Dundess and Herbert Theg, and Pearl Gunderson and Arbe Heckard, brother, David Thegg, and sister, Bonnie Heckard. Don is interred in a family plot at Ocean View Cemetery in Eureka, California. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary