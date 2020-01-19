|
|
DONNA COPPINI
Donna Coppini passed away peacefully on January 7, 2020 at her home in Ferndale.
Donna Jean Simmons was born February 21, 1933 in Mason City, Iowa to Glenn Simmons and Florence Sheers. As a child Donna traveled extensively while her dad pursued his career as a restaurant owner/ manager including stops in Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas and finally to California and Ferndale. Donna graduated from Ferndale Elementary School in 1946 but then moved back to Iowa, returning to Ferndale two years later and graduating from Ferndale High School in 1950.
Donna married her first husband Dayton Wright in 1950 and her first child Donald was born later that year, followed by her daughter Diane in 1952 and another son Davy in 1956. Donna and her young family moved to their home on Rose Avenue in Ferndale in 1957 and she vowed never to move again, remaining in the home she cherished for the remaining 63 years of her life.
Donna was especially proud of her nursing career, beginning as a nurse's aide at Redwood Memorial Hospital in the 1960s, then 11 years with Dr. Crane in Ferndale and working for many years with Dr.'s Schwartz and Auerhan in Fortuna.
Donna married Don Coppini in 1970 and they shared 49 wonderful years together, inseparable to the end and making many dear friends along the way.
Donna was preceded in death by her father Glenn, her mother Florence and her step-mother Aileen, her 5 siblings Ivan, Kenneth, Vera, Buddy and Kay Ann, her son Donald Wright and the love of her life Don Coppini who passed away on December 14, 2019.
Donna is survived by her children Diane Sauer (Paul) and family, Davy Wright (Bonnie) and family, her grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces and dear friends that she loved with all her heart.
In keeping with Donna's wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Donna's name to Hospice of Humboldt, The Ferndale Museum or a .
Published in Eureka Times-Standard on Jan. 19, 2020