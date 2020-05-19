Donna Darlene

Swanson Saba



Donna Darlene Swanson Saba born April 7 1950 in Arcata to Don and Betty Swanson of Blue Lake. On May 6th She was called to heaven to be an angel from Standford Hospital due to complications from Waldenstroms a rare blood cancer and pneumonia. She leaves behind her two sons of Eureka, Ben Saba and Jason Saba, grandson Gage Saba and granddaughter Stella Star Saba, mother Betty Swanson and brother Donny Swanson. A Celebration of life for Donna will be announced at a later date.



