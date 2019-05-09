DonnaLee Zumwalt Miller



Donna was born in San Jose, CA on May 11, 1934, and passed away peacefully in her Fortuna home on February 19, 2019.

Raised in Campbell Donna came to Humboldt County in the early 1950s. She met and married William David Miller and together they raised three daughters: Janie, Linda, and Pam.

Donna was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Over the years, she worked at the Eureka Inn, Fortuna ACE Hardware and Fortuna Junior Academy as a teacher's aide. She volunteered at the Fortuna SDA Church; Tabitha's in Fortuna and helped sort the annual U.S. Postal Mother's Day Food Drive donations.

Her "Celebration of Life" service will be held Saturday, May 11, at 4 pm at the Fortuna Seventh-day Adventist Church. 2301 Rohnerville Road. The family is requesting non-perishables be donated in her memory at the service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Fortuna Seventh-day Adventist Church in Donna's memory. A reception will follow at the Fortuna Junior Academy, 1200 Ross Hill Road.

Donna is survived by her daughters: Linda Miller; Pam Badzik; her brother and sister: Stanley Zumwalt and MaryLou Harlan; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She is interred at the Masonic/IOOF Cemetery in Rohnerville next to her husband. Published in Eureka Times-Standard on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary